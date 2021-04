Multiple law enforcement agencies join together for autism awareness parade in Jupiter

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue joined Jupiter police, Tequesta police and Juno Beach police for a parade of their vehicles at the L Center of Excellence.

JUPITER TO CELEBRATE THOSE ONTHE AUTISM SPECTRUM!

MEMBERSOF LAW ENFORCEMENT HELD THEPARADE OUTSIDE OF THE ELSCENTER OF EXCELLENCE, WHICHPROVIDES PROGRAMS AND SERVICESFOR PEOPLE ON THE AUTISMSPECTRUM.

ABOUT 160 KIDS GOTTO SEE ALL OF THE ACTION..."THE SMILES ON THEIR FACES.THEY'RE ALWAYS PRICELESS, BUTSEEING 25 VEHICLES ALL WITHLIGHTS ON AND SEEING HORSES,IT YOU CAN'T BEAT IT.

IT WASREALLY EXCITING FOR THEM."JUPITER POLICE, TEQUESTAPOLICE, JUNO POLICE, MEMBERSOF THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE AND PALMBEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE