Civil Rights Leaders Pay Respects To Daunte Wright, Shot Dead By Minnesota Police Office During Traffic Stop

Two days after the former officer who killed George Floyd was convicted of murder, Daunte Wright - a black man killed during a traffic stop in a neighboring city - was laid to rest.
Michael George reports.
(4/22/21)
Hundreds of mourners filled a Minneapolis church on Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose shooting by police..
A funeral service for Daunte Wright saw him remembered as a beloved father, brother and son, as hundreds gathered to honour the..