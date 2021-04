Latinos and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: A conversation with Servicios de La Raza

Vaccination rates among Latinos is low across Colorado.

Why is that?

And what is being done to get more people of color vaccinated across the state?

Denver7's Óscar Contreras chats with Rudy Gonzales, the executive director at Servicios de La Raza and Dr. Ricardo González, a doctor at Servicios de La Raza, about this issue.