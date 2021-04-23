UCSF Expert Answers Questions About Varying Vaccination Reactions

Juliette Goodrich spoke with UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong on why some people are down for the count after their second shot of COVID vaccine while others feel fine.
