Rakhi Sawant Shows Excitement For Salman Khan's Film Radhe

Click on the play button as Rakhi Sawant shows excitement for Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe.
She also shared her review on the trailer and made a special request to the fans.
Watch the video to know more.
Neha Antani Ganesh Yadav
Click on the play button as Rakhi Sawant shows excitement for Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe.
She also shared her review on the trailer and made a special request to the fans.
Watch the video to know more.
Neha Antani Ganesh Yadav
Actress Konkona Sensharma shared on Tuesday that she has taken the first vaccine for Covid-19.Disha Patani has set fire on the..
Actress Rakhi Sawant who is known for her bindass attitude, says that she is eagerly waiting for superstar Salman Khan's film..