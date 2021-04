Salman KISS Scene In Radhe Trailer, Varun ANGRY On Media & A User, Priyanka Misses Nick |Top 10 News

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer out surprises fans with his kiss scene with Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra shares a romantic photo with Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan slams a user for his behaviour with media paparazzi after returning from Arunachal Pradesh with Natasha Dalal.

These are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.