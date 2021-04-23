Quick-thinking shop assistant saves man in wheelchair hurtling down escalator in China

This is the dramatic moment a hero shop assistant flung herself at an out-of-control wheelchair to save the man after he came hurtling down an escalator.

The elderly disabled shopper was trying to manoeuvre onto the walkway when the device lost its grip.

One woman tried to pull him back but was unsuccessful.

CCTV footage shows how the terrified pensioner rolled down the elevator slope and was about to crash into the counter in the store in Guizhou, China, on April 19.

A quick-thinking female worker heard the man's shouting for help and bravely flung herself at the wheelchair to bring it to a stop.

Local media reported that she was hurt after hitting the ground and briefly being dragged along.

However, she said that she would do the same again to help the frail senior citizen.

She said: 'I just wanted to rush over to help, regardless of whether I was hurt or not, so I would save the person first before he was injured.'

The pensioner was reportedly unharmed after the ordeal and thanked the woman who helped to save him.