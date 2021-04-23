Thai inventor builds homemade disinfectant spraying robot amid Covid-19 resurgence

A Thai inventor built his own homemade robot which sprays sanitising liquid through his neighbourhood to help kill the Covid-19 pandemic.

The robot can be controlled remotely within a one-kilometre range and carry 200 litres of disinfectant with a high-pressure nozzle.

Mobility is provided by tracks instead of wheels allowing it to move quickly despite being in small areas with rough surfaces.

Monchai Boonwong, the inventor from Nonthaburi province next to the capital Bangkok, is seen in the video sending his robot onto the street outside his home on April 21.

He said: The best form of protection is social distancing and regular hand washing.

But the robot helps, too.

The idea was so basic because I developed it from a pesticide spraying vehicle widely used in agriculture areas.

‘The robot can travel 5 km/h and overcome many obstacles, including inclines up to 45 degrees.

Each spraying cover eight square metres.

The disinfectants interact with viruses both on the surfaces and in the air.’ Thailand has seen record Covid-19 cases in recent weeks following an outbreak linked to upmarket nightclubs and coyote bars in the capital Bangkok.

Officials have put 18 provinces as ‘red zones’ with 59 still at risk of an increase in infections.

The country has recorded 48,113 cases and 117 deaths as of April 23.