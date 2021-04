America has a long way to go to get to herd immunity

DECISION THAT SHOULD BE MADEBEFORE THE DAY IS OVER.Nicole: EVEN WITH THE PAUSE INTHE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE,THE C.D.C.

SAYS 87 MILLIONAMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED.THAT'S 34% OF ADULTS IN THECOUNTRY, SO CLEARLY STILL A LOTOF PEOPLE TO GO.