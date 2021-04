As Chicagoans Complain Of 'Stupid' Mail Problems, Expert Says City Hit 'Particularly Hard' By Postal Service Issues

From lost mail to lost tempers, we've reported one postal problem after another and now we're taking the issues we've uncovered to a logistics expert, who said Chicago is particularly hard-hit by recent U.S. Postal Service issues.

But CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas learned there could be help on the way.