388.88 MT of Oxygen being produced daily in Chhattisgarh: CM

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel on April 23 informed 388.88 metric ton of Oxygen is being produced daily in the state, 160 MT of Oxygen is being consumed in the state daily, the remaining is going to different states.

"Initially, Chhattisgarh also faced oxygen crisis.

I spoke to experts, doctors on 7th April and gave the license to produce Medical Oxygen to 8 Plants that produced Industrial Oxygen.

Today Chhattisgarh has 27 units that produce Oxygen, 2 are producing Liquid Oxygen." "So 388.88 MT of Oxygen is being produced daily in the state.

160 MT of Oxygen is being consumed in the state daily, the remaining is going to different states.

There is no obstruction anywhere," Chhattisgarh CM told to ANI.