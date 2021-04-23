Shock G of Digital Underground Dead at 57

According to his father, Edward Racker, the rapper was found dead on April 22 in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy since the cause of death is currently unclear.

Digital Underground was famous for their hit 1989 song, "The Humpty Dance." .

Shock G also helped introduce Tupac Shakur, a former Digital Underground member, to the music world.

He collaborated with 2Pac on his debut solo album, '2Pacalypse Now,' and the song "I Get Around." .

Shock G also produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince and KRS-One, among others