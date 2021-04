Watch: IAF aircraft lands at Indore airport to carry empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar

IAF C-17 aircraft landed at Indore airport, earlier today.

It has taken off with empty oxygen tankers, for Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Tankers are scheduled to travel from Jamnagar to Indore by road.

According to PMO, "Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible".