Watch: IAF aircraft with 4 cryogenic oxygen tanks to reach India from Singapore

An IAF aircraft will reach Panagarh airbase by Saturday evening carrying four oxygen tanks.

The C-17 plane, which will carry cryogenic oxygen, got airborne at 2am from Hindan airbase.

The plane reached the Changi International Airport in Singapore at around 7.45am.

As the nation grapples with the second Covid wave, IAF has come forward with its resources.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ministry's effort to deal with the present situation.

Apart from Singapore, Centre is also looking at lifting oxygen tankers from the UAE.

Air force's aircraft are already ferrying the live-saving gas within the country.

The Centre has decided to import 50,000 metric tonne of medical oxygen to meet the shortage.

Government is also planning to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

Home ministry has directed all states and UTs to treat oxygen vehicles like ambulances and make provision for green corridors to ensure uninterrupted transportation.