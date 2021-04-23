PM 'mystified' by some people ‘attacking’ his communications

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declined to say why No 10 insiders suspected Dominic Cummings was behind leaks of his correspondence with Sir James Dyson regarding the procurement of ventilators at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a campaign visit to Hartlepool, the PM urged people to “remember the situation” at the height of the pandemic, saying “we had to scramble to get British manufacturing to make as many ventilators as we possibly could”.

He also added that he was "mystified" as to why some people have "chosen to attack" his communications.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn