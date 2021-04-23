Amazon to Test Service Requiring Drivers to Assemble Furniture Upon Delivery

Amazon is potentially creating a slew of new responsibilities for its drivers.

'Bloomberg' reports that Amazon is trying out a new service that would see their drivers tasked with unpacking and assembling items they’re delivering.

Similar service options are currently offered by competitors like Wayfair, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Amazon’s wide range of products means that its drivers would have to know how to assemble a vast number of furniture items and appliances of all sizes.

They would also reportedly have to take on some degree of customer service.

If customers aren’t satisfied with their final product, the drivers would be tasked with taking back the delivered and assembled items on the spot.

Amazon will reportedly be testing the service in Virginia and two other unnamed markets