Michigan lawmakers step in to help National Guardsmen get fresh food

Yeah.

Yeah it's a story thattention.

National guardsmichigan serving in D.

C.unimaginable conditions whfood.

Now a pair of michigsurfaced of undercooked orbeing delivered to membersGuard in D.

C.

Some of thoit to Governor Gretchen Whgovernor even called the ato report the issue.

Severfrom Michigan asked the Nathe current contract withmeals.

Two guardsmen backSenators, Adam Olia and Toto raise over $100,000 inbuy meals for soldiers impOlivier says servicemen anlives on the line and shoufresh uncontaminated food.were on the front lines inin Kandahar, actively forwall understand that this iup for and things can be aof you know an interactionhappened at the capitol.

Omany of these soldiers staor more and have reportedand dinner delivered togetof their shifts.

Many of ttheir own meals.

O leary sis approved by the house v