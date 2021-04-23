Steelers Cornerback Justin Layne Arrested After Joyride In Ohio
A 2019 NFL Draft pick, Justin Layne is just beginning his defense career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But now it looks like he’s going to need some defending of his own after a high-speed joyride; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.