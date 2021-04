Solidarity march unfolds in Gaza amidst Jerusalem clashes with Israeli security Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:11s 24 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Solidarity march unfolds in Gaza amidst Jerusalem clashes with Israeli security

Violent clashes have been going on between the residents of Jerusalem and the Israeli security forces for the last several days, and on Saturday morning, April 24, spontaneous marches in Gaza took place in solidarity.

