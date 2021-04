Labour: Westminster lobbying like a 'tin put dictatorship'

Labour Shadow Secretary for Communities Steve Reed has said that the ongoing Westminster lobbying scandal is "more akin to what you would expect in a tin pot dictatorship than a... democracy." He speaks after fresh revelations yesterday about the Prime Minister's contact with British business figures and newspaper editors from his former Chief Aide Dominic Cummings.

Report by Odonovanc.

