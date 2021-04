FC Cincinnati hosts job fair today at Duke Energy Convention Center

HAPPENING TODAY... F-CCINCINNATI IS HIRING FOR MORETHAN A áTHOUSANDá POSITIONS.AHEAD OF ITS FIRSTMATCH AT THE NEW T-Q-L STADIUMIN CINCINNATI'S WEST END ...NEXTMONTH.THE HIRING FAIR WILL BE IN-PERSON AT THE DUKE ENERGYCONVENTION CENTER.THE TEAM ISHIRING FOR ROLES IN CUSTOMERSERVICE... TICKETING...RETAIL... FOOD & DRINKS... ANDSECURITY.KIMBERLY EPPERT WITHF-C CINCINNATI SAYS IDEALCANDIDATES ARE WILLING TO SHOWFANS THEIR ENTHUSIAM.in: "we are known for our fun,energetic..."oc: "...be a part of this funenergy."EPPERT SAYS THEY'RELOOKING TO HIRE 400 PEOPLE...ON THE SPOT.IF YOU'REINTERESTED... YOU CAN GO TOTHE DUKE ENERGY CONVENTIONCENTER'S JUNIOR BALLROOM TODAYBETWEEN 10 A-M AND 2 P-M.ORAPPLY ONLINE AT WEST-END-STADIUM-DOT-COM.THE STADIUM'S NEW SPONSOR ISALSO HOSTING A MOBILE FOODPANTRY TODAY.THEY'RE HOLDINGIT WITH INTER PARISH MINISTRYAT T-Q-L'S HEADQUARTERS ON IVYPOINTE BOULEVARD INEASTGATE... BETWEEN 10 A-M ANDNOON.IN ADDITION TO A BOX OFFRESH PRODUCE AND OTHERGROCERIES... FAMILIES WILL GETA FULL MEAL THAT THEY CAN HEATUP FOR LUNCH OR DINNER.ORGANIZERS EXPECT TO SERVE 300FAMILIES ...EVERYONE ISWELC