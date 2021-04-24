More than half of UK population has had first Covid-19 jab, figures show

More than half of the UK’s total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures show.Government data up to April 23 shows that of the 45,580,400 jabs given in the UK so far, 33,508,590 were first doses – a rise of 119,953 on the previous day.The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807, so the latest figures show that more than half the population have now had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.