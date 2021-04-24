More than half of UK population has had first Covid-19 jab, figures show

More than half of the UK’s total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures show.Government data up to April 23 shows that of the 45,580,400 jabs given in the UK so far, 33,508,590 were first doses – a rise of 119,953 on the previous day.The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807, so the latest figures show that more than half the population have now had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Covid vaccine landmark as more than half of UK population given first jab
'In under five months, frontline NHS staff in trusts and primary care and volunteers have done an incredible job'