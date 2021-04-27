‘SNL’ Cast Members Voice Displeasure Over Elon Musk Hosting Announcement

On Saturday, NBC announced that Elon Musk would be hosting the May 8 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ .

He will be the first nonactor or nonathlete to host the sketch comedy show since 2015, when Donald Trump took the helm.

The 49-year-old Tesla CEO took to Twitter to confirm the news, tweeting “let’s find out just how live [SNL] really is” alongside a grinning devil emoji.

A number of ‘SNL’ cast members took to social media shortly after the announcement to voice their displeasure.

Bowen Yang questioned Musk’s bizzare tweet in an Instagram Story with the comment: “what the f---ck does this even mean.” .

Aidy Bryant also aimed a thinly veiled jab at Musk by reposting a tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders, who previosuly criticized Musk for his “greed and inequality.”.

The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.

Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans.

That is a moral obscenity.

, Bernie Sanders, via Twitter.

Andrew Dismukes also joined the online jibing, saying on Instagram: “[the] only CEO I wanna do sketch with is [SNL alum] Cher-E Oteri.”