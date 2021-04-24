Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Top 10 Best Cover Songs By Rock And Metal Bands

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:56s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Cover Songs By Rock And Metal Bands
Top 10 Best Cover Songs By Rock And Metal Bands

You've never heard these iconic songs performed like this before.

For this list, we’ll be ranking the most successful or unique cover songs performed by artists from the rock or heavy metal genres.

You've never heard these iconic songs performed like this before.

For this list, we’ll be ranking the most successful or unique cover songs performed by artists from the rock or heavy metal genres.

Our countdown includes “Live and Let Die” by Guns N’ Roses, “Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm, “I Fought the Law” by The Clash, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like