Ole Miss beats LSU on walk off homer by a freshman

A dramatic finish for the Ole Miss baseball team as they come back from a 9-1 deficit to win 10-9 over LSU in their series finale.

LOTS OF FANS ATSWAYZE FOR THIS ONE.LSU HAD A SWEEP ON THEIRMINDS THEY CAME OUT HOT.GAVIN DUGAS GETS ALL OF THISAND SENDS ONE OUT OF PARKOVER THE CENTER FIELD WALL.4 NOTHING TIGERS IN THETHIRD.THEN DREW BIANCO THE SON OFOLE MISS HEAD COACH MIKEBIANCHO HITS A BLOOP SINGLEINTO CENTER FIELD THATPLATES TWO RUNS.

LSU WAS UP 6NOTHING TO START BUT OLEMISS MADE A FURIOUS COMEBACK.REBELS DOWN 9-2 BUT PEYTONCHAT-TEN-YAY GETS OLE MISSBACK IN THE GAME WITH A THREERUN BOMB IN THE BOTTOM OF THE8TH TO MAKE IT A 9-5 GAME.SAME INNING TJ MCCANTSFOLLOWED THAT UP WITH -AGRAND SLAM TO TIE THE GAME.HE LAUNCHES A MOONSHOT INCENTER FIELD FOR GAME TYINGSWING.

WHAT A TURN OF EVENTSAT SWAYZE.THEN THE BOTTOM OF THE 9THTHE FRESHMAN, KEMPALDERMAN SWINGS AT THEFIRST PITCH FROM TY FLOYDAND ALL HE CAN DO IS WATCH ASALDERMAN'S FIRST CAREERHOME RUN IS A WALK OFF!THE REBELS COME BACK FROM AN8 RUN DEFICIT AND WIN 10-9 TOAVOID THE SWEEP.

HERE'S THEHERO OF THE GAME <I'VE ALWAYS BEEN AN OLEMISS FAN MY WHOLE LIFE ANDTHIS IS WHAT I'VE DREAMEDAND IN THE LAST INNING WHEN IWAS IN THE RIGHT FIELD I SAIDYOU KNOW THIS IS WHAT YOU'VEBEEN WAITING FOR YOUR WHOLELIFE.

GO UP THERE AND DON'TTRY TO DO TOO MUCH, HAVE SOMEFUN AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS ANDIT PAID OFF.SOMETHING WE NEEDEDOBVIOUSLY IT'S HASN'T BEENA GOOD LAST FEW WEEKS FOR US.WE'LL TAKE THE NEXT COUPLEOF DAYS OFF AND IT'SPROBABLY A LOT BETTER PAUSEENDING THIS WAY THAN W