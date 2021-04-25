Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, April 25, 2021

Top 10 Most Powerful Mortal Kombat Fighters

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:13s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Most Powerful Mortal Kombat Fighters
Top 10 Most Powerful Mortal Kombat Fighters

The Mortal Kombat universe is absolutely packed with powerful characters!

For this list, we’re looking at kombatants that have shown they are not to be messed with.

The Mortal Kombat universe is absolutely packed with powerful characters!

For this list, we’re looking at kombatants that have shown they are not to be messed with.

Our countdown includes Raiden, Shang Tsung, Dark Kahn, Blaze, Liu Kang and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like