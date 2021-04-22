Top 10 Most Evil Mortal Kombat Fighters

For this list, we’ll be looking at those demons, humans, and emperors in “Mortal Kombat” who are evil incarnate.

The Mortal Kombat franchise is full of characters with... questionable motivations.

The Mortal Kombat franchise is full of characters with... questionable motivations.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those demons, humans, and emperors in “Mortal Kombat” who are evil incarnate.

Our countdown includes Shao Kahn, Onaga, Shinnok, Quan Chi, Shang Tsung and more!