Sunday, April 25, 2021

Palestinian youths protest in Gaza after recent clashes in East Jerusalem

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Young Palestinians in Gaza are protesting by lighting fires in the streets.

Tensions have risen following clashes in East Jerusalem over the weekend.

Scores of people have been injured in violence between far-right Jewish activists, Palestinians and Israeli police.

