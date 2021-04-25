Body of COVID-19 victim falls out of ambulance in India's Madhya Pradesh

This is the shocking moment the body of a COVID-19 victim falls out of an ambulance in India.
The country is battling a second wave of infections as the death toll keeps rising.
