Analyzing the media's coverage of Biden's first 100 days

Veteran White House correspondent April Ryan talks about how covering President Joe Biden compares to covering her 5 previous presidents.

“We have never seen this moment, these colliding crisis.” Ryan says “and at this moment it looks like… he has the winning picture.” Over the years, Ryan reflects that “it doesn’t matter the president or the party, it matters how the American public is feeling in their pocketbook”