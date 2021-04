Steven Spielberg's West Side Story - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the musical movie West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

It stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

West Side Story Release Date: December 10, 2021 After you watch West Side Story drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!