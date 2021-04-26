Bay Area Armenian Americans Pleased by Pres. Biden's Recognition of 1915 Genocide

Armenians in the South Bay gathered to celebrate what they see as the end of denial after Pres.
Biden described the 1915 massacre of Armenians as "genocide." John Ramos reports.
(4-25-21)
By Ken Bredemeier
Turkey says it summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara to condemn President Joe Biden’s declaration..
For decades, the U.S. has not referred to the 1915 killing of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces as an act of genocide...