Three colonies in India close for a week after families test positive for COVID-19

Monday, April 26, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Three colonies in Srinagar, northern India, have been closed for seven days after a number of families tested positive for COVID-19.

A trio of colonies in Bemina were sealed off on the orders of the area's Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected family members have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine themselves.

Meanwhile, authorities also confirmed that they have sealed entry and exit points.

This footage was filmed on April 24.

