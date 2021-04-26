Starmer gets stuck in during visit to college

Sir Keir Starmer tried his hand at some welding during a visit to Sandwell College in West Bromwich, as he launched Labour's 'Job Promise' initiative.

The scheme aims to provide opportunities for young people to earn and learn, providing quality training, education or employment opportunities for young people who have been out of work, education or training for six months.

The Labour leader was joined by West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate Liam Byrne to meet with students and staff.

Report by Thomasl.

