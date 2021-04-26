Supreme Court set to take up major Second Amendment case

The Supreme Court announced it will consider the scope of the Second Amendment next term in a case concerning a New York law that restricts an individual from carrying a concealed handgun in public.
CNN’s Jessica Schneider has more.
The Supreme Court announced it will consider the scope of the Second Amendment next term in a case concerning a New York law that restricts an individual from carrying a concealed handgun in public.
CNN’s Jessica Schneider has more.
It’s been more than a decade since the justices have ruled on a significant case concerning gun rights. A decision by the court..