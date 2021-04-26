New York Gun Rights Case Heads To US Supreme Court

It’s been more than a decade since the justices have ruled on a significant case concerning gun rights.
A decision by the court could expand the scope of the Second Amendment.
It’s been more than a decade since the justices have ruled on a significant case concerning gun rights.
A decision by the court could expand the scope of the Second Amendment.
The Supreme Court announced it will consider the scope of the Second Amendment next term in a case concerning a New York law that..
The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear a major gun rights case over whether ordinary citizens can be legally..