Chrissy Teigen's mom Viailuck 'Pepper' Teigen has experienced online trolling just like her daughter

But that's okay because I'm older so I can take..(Pepper laughs)I can take it.(upbeat music)Hi, this is Pepper Thai II, actually you might know mefrom my Instagram as the motherof the one and only Chrissy Tiegen.As you might know, I live with them.Today, I'm gonna teach you how to make easy pad Thaifrom my hometown.I also have my cookbook coming out.I'm so excited.It's so simple Thai foodand everyone's gonna enjoy and love it.So I'm just gonna go and add in some oil.Put on medium heat.I add in garlic.And, then I add shallots.My favorite is Chrissy Tiegen pan.Oh my God.We both because Chrissy starts so young.She'd been cooking so young.She is great on her on, way.We all know John is good, too.He is like perfection of instruction.He can follow recipes, very good.So I was very close to Luna,she's my sous chef of everything.She loves helping.I consider, we all good.And we all cook together.I use chicken.And then I'm gonna add some soy.Oyster sauce.Brown sugar.I think I do pretty well, a little sport,but I have to listen to their parents, too.There's a lot of things, I'm not supposed toand I respect them.I treat the rest of the children likethey have so much knowledgethan what I'm having of back then.I love spicy food, that's how I got the name Pepperbecause my Thai name is like very long.We're gonna add some noodle, and let it cool.This time we're gonna use the dry noodle.Like my sausage.I had to take it to bed with me last night.So stupid.(Pepper and Chrissy laughing)No, really.So silly.Like a little kid.I don't think we ever had a fight.No.

Sometimes like told me, mom you gotta calm down,go take a nap or something.I got some part of that, toobut we can't do anything about it at all.She asked me to not respond.So that's all I can do,but I got it every day,but that's okay because I'm older so I can take...(Pepper laughing)Bean sprouts.Spring onions.Turn off the heat.Please enjoy my cookbook.I love it.Love you all.Thank you.