Speaker orders MPs to wear masks 'all the time' in Commons

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, threatened to suspend proceedings in the Commons as two Conservative MPs were not wearing face masks.

In his initial warning to MPs to wear their masks, Sir Lindsay told the Commons during the urgent question: "It's not my decision, it's the decision of Public Health England.

If you don't wish to, please leave the chamber." He added: "I think we're going to have to suspend the sitting if members are not going to wear them." The two MPs - Steve Brine and Pauline Latham - did put their masks on following the second request.

Report by Thomasl.

