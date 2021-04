President to deliver address on 100 days in office

This week President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to Congress where he is expected to push for infrastructure and police reform among other topics.

CONGRESS WHERE HE IS EXPECTED TOPUSH FORINFRASTRUCTURE AND POLICE REFORMAMONG OTHER TOPICS.BUT AS SCRIPPS NATIONAPOLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR JOESAINT GEORGE EXPLAINS -- THISADDRESS WILL LOOK NOTHINLIKE SPEECHES THE COUNTRY HASSEEN BEFORE.FOR YEARS, PRESIDENT JOE BIDENLISTENED TO PRESIDENGIVE SPEECHES IN CONGRESS.

ONWEDNESDAY, HE'LL BE THE ONEDOING THE TALKINBUT DON'T EXPECT THISPRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TOCONGRESS TO LOOK LIKEPRESIDENTIAL ADDRESSES FROMYESTERYEAR.

COVID HAS CHANGEDEVERYTHING.

BIGCHANGE #1 NOT EVERY MEMBER OFCONGRESS IS INVITED USUALLTHE HOUSE CHAMBER IS PACKED.EVERY MEMBER OCONGRESS IS THERE AND THEY GETTO BRING A GUEST.CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP WILLDECIDE WHO GETS TO ATTEND BIGCHANGE #2 NO HANDSHAKING OR HUGSMR SPEAKER TPRESIDENT USUALLY WHENPRESIDENTS ENTER HUGS ANHANDSHAKES ARE COMMONPLACE.WHILE NOTHING WILL STOPAPPLAUSE, COVID IS STILLLIMITING ANYTHING THAT ISN'TSOCIALLYDISTANCED.

BIG CHANGE #3 WOMENTAKE CENTER STAGE,WELL SORT OF.

SITTING BEHIND THEPRESIDENT WHEN SPEECHESLIKE THIS ARE GIVEN ARE ALWAYSTHE VICE PRESIDENT ANDSPEAKER OF THE HOUSE.

FOR THEFIRST TIME IN HISTORY BOWILL BE WOMEN.

BIG CHANGE #4REPUBLICANS WON'T BE THEONLY PARTY GIVING A REBUTTALSPEECH.

WHILE REPUBLICAN SENATORTIM SCOTT HAS BEEN PICKED TOGIVETHE OFFICIAL REPUBLIAN RESPONSE.PROGRESSIVHAVE ELECTED TO DELIVER THEIROWN SPEECH TOO, DEMOCRATIC REPJAMAAL BOWMAN FROM NEW YORK HASBEEN TASKED WITH THIS.

ALL OFTHIS WILL TAKE PLACE UNDERSTRICT SECURITY.

THE CAPITOLPOLICE WILL BE ON HIGH ALERT.

INWASHINGTON, I'M JOE ST.

GEORGETHE BIDEN ADMINISTRA