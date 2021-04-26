Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 26, 2021

Funeral for rapper DMX held in New York

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:25s 0 shares 2 views
Funeral for rapper DMX held in New York
Funeral for rapper DMX held in New York

Friends and family said their final goodbyes to rapper DMX yesterday.

New video shows fans gathering outside the venue in Brooklyn.

SAFELY ON SATURDAY.FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAIDTHEIR FINAL GOODBYES TO RAPPERD-M-X YESTERDAY.NEW VIDEO SHOWS FANSGATHERING OUTSIDE THE VENUE INBROOKLYN.ONLY CLOSE FRIENDS ANDFAMILY MEMBERS WERE ALLOWED TOATTEND THE FUNERAL--- DUE TOPANDEMIC CAPACITY LIMITS.THE 50-YEAR-OLD ARTISTDIED MORE THAN TWO WEEKS AGO---AFTER A HEART ATTACK LEFT HIM ONLIFE SUPPORT FOR DAYS.D-M-X HAD A STRING OFCHART TOPPING ALBUM

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage