Chick-fil-A adds 'sunjoy' drink to menu

Monday, April 26, 2021

Chick-fil-A is deciding to make the popular "Arnold Palmer" drink its own.

Arnold Palmer is the name many people use for a beverage that combines lemonade and iced tea due to the late professional golfer's penchant for it.

