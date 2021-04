How former Elder High School QB Peyton Ramsey is preparing for the NFL Draft

FORMER ELDER HIGH SCHOOLQUARTERBACK "PEYTON RAMSEY" ISTRYING TO STAY PATIENT AS THENFL DRAFT APPROACHES THISWEEKEND.WCPO SPORTS REPORTERMIKE DYER EXPLAINS HOW THEFORMER NORTHWESTERNQUARTERBACK HAS PREPARED FORHIS LIFELONG DREAM TO PLAY INTHE NFL.PEYTON RAMSEY ISN'T WORRIEDABOUT WHAT THE PUNDITS ARESAYING BEFORE THE NFL DRAFT.THE 2016 ELDER HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATE IS CONFIDENT THAT HISRESUME SPEAKS FORITSELF.

FORMER ELDERQUARTERBACK PEYTON RAMSEY"YOU'VE GOT TO SIT BACK ANDKIND'VE TRY TO RELAX THE BESTTHAT YOU CAN WHICH IS A HARDTHING TO DO BECAUSE YOU WORKSO HARD TO GET INTO THISSITUATION."RAMSEY WAS NAMED THE 2021CITRUS BOWL MVP AFTER HE LEDNORTHWESTERN TO THE BIG TENWEST DIVISION TITLE.

THEWILDCATS WENT FROM THREE WINSIN 2019 TO SEVEN WINS IN ASHORTENED 2020SEASON.

CHRIS MARTIN, RAMSEY'SAGENT "HE'S A CONSUMMATELEADER.

HE HAS GREAT PRESENCE.AND I THINK WHAT HE'SACCOMPLISHED CANNOT BEUNDERSTATED.

...HE'S A PROVENWINNER.

HE'S A CAPTAIN, HE'S AFIELD GENERAL."RAMSEY'S FOOTBALL PRESENCE WASEVIDENT DURING NORTHWESTERN'SPRO DAY IN EARLYMARCH.CHRIS MARTIN, RAMSEY'SAGENT "I THINK TEAMS LEFT THEPRO DAY WHERE THEY CANACTUALLY FEEL HIS ARM AND KNOWTHAT HE CAN MAKE ALL THOSETHROWS THAT YOU NEED TO BEABLE TO MAKE AT THE NEXTLEVEL."RAMSEY HAS CONDUCTED ZOOMINTERVIEWS WITH AT LEAST FIVENFL TEAMS. HIS FOOTBALL IQ WASTESTED.

HE HAD TO DRAW SAMPLEPLAYS ON A WHITEBOARD AT THETEAMS'REQUEST.

FORMER ELDERQUARTERBACK PEYTON RAMSEY"IT'S ABOUT HOW IN THIS MOMENTI CAN ARTICULATE A CERTAINPLAY OR HOW I CAN ARTICULATE ADEFENSE OR A COVERAGE.

SO THEYJUST WANT TO GET TO KNOW MEMORE AND I THINK'S KIND OFBEEN THE COMMON THEME - JUSTDRILL ME WITH QUESTIONS ANDSEE HOW I CAN ANSWERTHOSE."ELDER FOOTBALL COACH DOUGRAMSEY, PEYTON'S FATHER, SAIDHIS SON HAS GIVEN HIS BESTEFFORT ENTERING THISWEEKEND.ELDER COACH DOUGRAMSEY, PEYTON'S FATHER "IT'SHARD BECAUSE YOU KNOW HE'S PUTSO MUCH TIME AND EFFORT INTOTHIS TO LIVE OUT A DREAM.

HE'SWANTED TO DO THIS FOR FOREVERAND TO SEE HIM HAVE TO WAITTHIS OUT AND FIND OUT WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN - YOU KNOW ASA PARENT IT'S A HARD THING."MIKE DYER, WCPO 9 SPORTS