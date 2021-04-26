Anthony Hopkins Honors Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Speech: He Was 'Taken from Us Far Too Early'
Anthony Hopkins Honors Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Speech: He Was 'Taken from Us Far Too Early'

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award.

I really didn't," Anthony Hopkins said of his Oscars win in his Monday morning Instagram video