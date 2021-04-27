NIGHT WALK Movie (2021) - Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Sean Stone

NIGHT WALK Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action thriller about one man’s quest for justice.

It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend Sarah.

But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the US.

After uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank’s sentence, his friend dies mysteriously.

Now, to seek bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so.