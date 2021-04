High School Softball Playoffs

Northwest Rankin gets a dramatic win in their series opener while Ridgeland falls to Lafayette in the 5A playoffs.

THE HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPLAYOFFS ARE UNDERWAY ANNORTHWEST RANKIN TOOK ONHARRISON CENTRAL IN THE 2NDROUND OF THE 6A PLAYOFFS.THE COUGARS WITH THEDEFENSE.

TURNING TWO FORTHE DOUBLE PLAY AS ANNABOYLES KEEPS HER FOOT ONFIRST TO GET IT DONETHEN N-W-R FIGHTING BACK ONOFFENSE SYDNEY PHILLIPSWITH THE CLUTCH HIT TO LEFTAND THAT DRIVES IN THE GAMETYING RUN TO MAKE IT A 3-3GAME.RUNNER IN SCORING POSITIONFOR THE COUGARS.HARRISON CENTRAL ALMOSTENDS THE GAME BUT THE TOFIRST IS TOO STRONG ANDTHAT'S AN ERROR.NORTHWEST RANKIN SCORESTHE WALK OFF GAME WINNINGRUN ON AN ERROR.

THE WIN 4-3AND THE SERIES 1-0.MORE SOFBTALL PLAYOFFACTION.

RIDGELAND HOSTINGLAFAYETTE IN GAME TWO OF THEFIRST ROUND IN THE 5APLAYOFFS.TITANS NEEDED A WIN TO KEEPTHEIR SEASON ALIVE ANDSYDNI STEVENS TRYING THELP THAT CAUSE WITH ASTANDUP DOUBLE.BUT THE COMMODORES WOULDTAKE CONTROL.

TOP OF THESECOND AND MADISON COBBSLINES A SINGLE INTO LEFTFIELD AND WOULD PLATE TWORUNS FOR THE VISITORS ASTHEY GO UP 5 NOTHING.LAFAYETTE WOULD CONTINUETO SCORE.

