Masses of maskless concertgoers revel in Manhattan

Masses of maskless people gathered for a concert at Tompkins Square Park in East Village, Manhattan, New York City on Saturday, April 24.

According to reports, the concert is under investigation by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for violating capacity limits instituted to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @npsgirl.