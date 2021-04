A close up of the full pink super moon rising above Sheerness, Kent in the UK last night (April 26).

"The moon actually travels at a phenomenal speed, and with this level of magnification can be seen slowly moving across the camera frame, which isn't normally discernible to the human eye," said filmer James Bell.