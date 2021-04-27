Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Full pink supermoon rising through clouds in Minster on Sea, Kent, UK

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:12s 0 shares 2 views
Full pink supermoon rising through clouds in Minster on Sea, Kent, UK
Full pink supermoon rising through clouds in Minster on Sea, Kent, UK
Full pink supermoon rising through clouds in Minster on Sea, Kent, UK

The full pink supermoon rose up through clouds a spectacular orange colour in Minster on Sea, Kent, UK this evening (April 27).

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore