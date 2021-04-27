From 95% Inked To 'Mumsy' Makeover - Will I Hate It? | TRANSFORMED

BRITAIN'S most tattooed woman has covered up her ink after becoming a mum.

Becky Holt has “lost count” of the number of tattoos she’s had, but estimates that her body is now 95% covered in ink.

The 33-year-old from Cheshire, UK, has made a name for herself as an alternative model.

However, after falling pregnant last year she has moved into working in the world of interior design, wanting a different career path as the direction of her life was changing.

In this episode of Transformed Becky is given a ‘mumsy’ makeover, covering all her tattoos to match her lifestyle shift.

She explained why she was excited about the makeover: “It's been a long time since I've seen myself without any tattoos.

I'm 100% addicted to tattoos, the only part of my body that's not covered is my hands and soles of my feet.” Being a tattooed mum has led to Becky receiving judgment about her appearance.

She told Truly: “The reaction that I get in the public is mixed.

People say that I've ruined myself, that I've made a big mistake.” Despite this, she still believes that her extreme ink has helped her grow as a person.

“I'm definitely more confident with my tattoos, without them I wouldn't be who I am today," she said.

“Having a baby I've really changed as a person, I've really evolved.

If she wants to get tattoos when she's old enough, then I'll definitely help to make sure she gets the best tattoos that she can have.” Becky reveals her new look to her two best friends, but will they prefer her transformation into a typical 'plain Jane'?

Https://www.instagram.com/becky_holt_bolt/