Thursday, May 6, 2021

Indian milkman lives his dream by making functioning flying device

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This milkman based in Rajasthan, northern India, has lived his dream by making his own flying device.

Dayaram, 50, fulfilled his childhood dream of making a machine that can fly.

The 50-year-old managed to reach a height of 300 metres while operating his DIY device.

During the country's lockdown, Dayaram began making the device.

He first used a bike engine and then a car engine but they failed.

Dayaram purchased an aircraft engine which proved to be successful.

This footage was filmed on April 22.

