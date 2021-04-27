Indian milkman lives his dream by making functioning flying device

This milkman based in Rajasthan, northern India, has lived his dream by making his own flying device.
Dayaram, 50, fulfilled his childhood dream of making a machine that can fly.
This milkman based in Rajasthan, northern India, has lived his dream by making his own flying device.
Dayaram, 50, fulfilled his childhood dream of making a machine that can fly.
This milkman based in Rajasthan, northern India, has lived his dream by making his own flying device.
Dayaram, 50, fulfilled his childhood dream of making a machine that can fly.
The 50-year-old managed to reach a height of 300 metres while operating his DIY device.
During the country's lockdown, Dayaram began making the device.
He first used a bike engine and then a car engine but they failed.
Dayaram purchased an aircraft engine which proved to be successful.
This footage was filmed on April 22.
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26 Trend: As reported earlier, on 26 April President of the Republic of..